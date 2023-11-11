Jammu & Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Houseboats At Dal Lake In Srinagar; Visuals Surface

Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Houseboats At Dal Lake In Srinagar | Twitter

Srinagar, November 11: Several houseboats were gutted after a massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The fire, which began in one of the houseboats on Friday late at night, quickly spread and engulfed several others.

No reports of injuries or loss of lives

The officials further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives in the blaze.

#WATCH | Several houseboats were gutted in a fire in Srinagar's Dal Lake last night pic.twitter.com/uDtuOQO9yw — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

Several houseboats were gutted in a massive fire on Dal Lake

"Several houseboats were gutted in a massive fire on Dal Lake. The fire erupted in one of the houseboats and engulfed several others," they said. As per initial reports, at least half a dozen houseboats have been damaged due to the fire. More details are awaited.

Prayers..Hope everyone is safe in the major Dal Lake house boat fire incident. pic.twitter.com/YeJAtQk2M8 — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) November 11, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)