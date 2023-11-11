 Jammu & Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Houseboats At Dal Lake In Srinagar; Visuals Surface
The fire, which began in one of the houseboats on Friday late at night, quickly spread and engulfed several others. The officials further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives in the blaze.

Saturday, November 11, 2023
Srinagar, November 11: Several houseboats were gutted after a massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The fire, which began in one of the houseboats on Friday late at night, quickly spread and engulfed several others.

The officials further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of lives in the blaze.

"Several houseboats were gutted in a massive fire on Dal Lake. The fire erupted in one of the houseboats and engulfed several others," they said. As per initial reports, at least half a dozen houseboats have been damaged due to the fire. More details are awaited.

