Mumbai News: 95-Year-Old Woman Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Vile Parle; Visuals Surface

A fire broke out on Friday evening in a 1-storey building in Vile Parle, resulting in the demise of a 95-year-old senior citizen named Harshada Janardan Pathak. The victim was declared brought dead by doctors at Cooper Hospital.

The fire originated in flat no. 201 on the second floor of Vile Grand Residency building, Punam Baug, Nariman Road, Vile Parle East, according to the BMC. The incident took place at 7:27 pm on Friday in a building that comprises a ground floor and 12 upper floors.

A fire broke out in a 11 storey building at Vile Parle, east around 7.30 pm on Friday. Fire was confined to a flat on the second floor of the highrise. One lady has been injured in the incident & has been rushed to civic run Cooper hospital. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/2UIAb6rHX3 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 10, 2023

The fire was attributed to the ignition of electric wiring and installations in the house, including items such as the TV, refrigerator, wooden furniture, wooden doors, fall ceiling, and household articles. Firefighters utilised a small house line and three motor pumps to extinguish the fire, cutting off electricity before successfully dousing the flames. The fire was brought under control 30 minutes after it erupted.

Read Also Bhopal: Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal Sweets Factory

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)