Jammu & Kashmir: CBI Files Chargesheets Against 15 For Illegal Issuance Of Firearms Licenses

Srinagar: CBI has today filed two chargesheets against 15 accused in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Srinagar in an ongoing investigation of a case related to issuance of large number of Fire Arms licenses in J&K to ineligible persons in violation of Rules during the period 2012-16.

The case was registered by CBI in 2018 on the request of the then State Government of Jammu & Kashmir and further notification of DoPT, Govt of India, transferring to CBI investigation of FIR No.18 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 registered in Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK). The matter pertains issuance of large number of arms license to ineligible persons without due process during the period 2012 to 2016.

One of the charge sheets was filed under various sections of RPC, PC Act & Arms Act against 10 accused including the then District Magistrate, Kupwara, 4 gun house dealers and middleman while another charge sheet was filed under similar sections against the then ADM, Kupwara and 4 others including gun house dealer and middlemen for issuance of large number of such licenses to ineligible persons.

Investigation disclosed the nexus of then Licensing Authority/District Magistrate with middlemen and other gun house dealers.

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, the gun house dealers lured the defence personnel posted at far away places in the country and got their arms license issued from district Kupwara in an illegal manner, despite those personnel neither being resident of the State nor posted in the district, without police verification.

Alleged illegal gratification per license were sought and collected by the gun house dealers and middlemen.

Issuance of large number of arms licenses in a bordering district like Kupwara in illegal manner to ineligible persons is a matter of grave concern and poses serious threat to law & order and public safety. Further investigation is continuing.