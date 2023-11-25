Indore: 5 Men From Punjab Caught With 12 Illegal Firearms

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five men from Punjab were arrested near Tejaji Nagar Square by the crime branch while they were carrying 12 illegal firearms in an SUV.

It is said that they were carrying the firearms back to Punjab for their safety following the murder of someone known to them in Punjab. However, the police believe that they were carrying the firearms to take revenge against those involved in the murder case.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that acting on a tip-off, five men were caught in an SUV near Tejaji Nagar Square. During a search, 12 firearms and five live cartridges were recovered from them. They first tried to mislead the police but later confessed that they had come to buy the firearms from a person in Burhanpur district. After buying the firearms, they were going back to Punjab when they were caught.

The accused have been identified as Gurmel Singh, Jagseer, Ajay alias Chandu, residents of Firozpur city, Prince of Kapurthala and Vipin Kumar from Jalandhar in Punjab.

One of the accused allegedly informed the police that their relative was murdered by someone in Firozpur, so they were carrying the pistols for their safety. Police are investigating the case to find out why they were carrying 12 firearms.

They would be produced before the court on Saturday.

The police are also looking for the person from whom they had purchased the firearms. The SUV in which they were carrying firearms illegally was also seized by the crime branch.

Dandotia further said that information is also being gathered from Firozpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar police to know the truth of the murder incident they are referring to. The crime branch has requested Punjab police to provide the criminal record, if any, of the accused.