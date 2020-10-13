Jammu & Kashmir: 3 school teachers affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami booked under PSA

Srinagar: Three teachers of a school in Kashmir, which is affiliated to terrorist group Jamaa-e-Islami, have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), and action, if needed, will also be taken against the institution, said Inspector General of Police (IG) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The police official informed that action under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has also been taken against six teachers.

"Three teachers of a school booked under Public Safety Act. We have also taken action under Section 107 CrPC against six teachers. The school is affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami. If needed, action will be taken against the institution," Kumar said in Srinagar on Monday.

According to the official, former students of the school have turned out to be accused in several terrorist cases, including the ghastly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019.

While the PSA allows authorities to detain a person for upto two years without a trial, Section 107 of the CrPC deals with any likely breach of peace.