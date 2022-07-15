e-Paper Get App

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers killed in fratricidal firing in Poonch

IANSUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
Representational image | AFP Photo

Jammu: Two soldiers were killed and two others injured on Friday in a fratricidal firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Official sources said the incident happened inside an army camp in the Surankote area of Poonch district.

Sources said that the reasons behind the firing incident are being ascertained while the injured have been shifted to hospital.

