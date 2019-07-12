India

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

By Asia News International

Poonch: Pakistan once again violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector of the state on Friday morning. Indian Army is befittingly retaliating the cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces.

No death or injury has been reported so far. More details awaited. On Wednesday night also, Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch's Digwar sector.

