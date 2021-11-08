Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian hospitalised after terrorist open fire in old Srinagar; second attack in 24 hours

A civilian was injured after terrorists opened fire in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

"He is hospitalized and his condition is critical," said the Jammu and Kashmir police to ANI.

The ultras fired upon Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district, at Bohri Kadal around 8 pm, they said.

The officials said Khan, who works as a salesman in the nearby Maharajgunj area, was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition.

They said security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

This was the second attack by militants in the city in the past 24 hours. A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on Sunday evening.

The valley city has been witnessing many attacks since a month. Many civilians were reported injured or dead due to the attacks carried by terrorists.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday held a terrorist during an operation in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF, in their statement, said that the troops of 183 Battalion of CRPF, J-K police, and the Indian Army conducted a search operation in Mirgund, Rajpora, Pulwama on Monday during which they apprehended a terrorist, identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir, 21, a resident of Bathen in Pulwama.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:11 PM IST