Jammu and Kashmir: 10 injured in grenade attack by militants in Amira Kadal area of Srinagar

Ten people were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Amira Kadal area of the city in the afternoon.

"Ten people have been injured in this explosion. The injured are being shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:07 PM IST