 Jamaican PM Andrew Holness Inaugurates 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle Also Present; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJamaican PM Andrew Holness Inaugurates 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle Also Present; See Pics

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness Inaugurates 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle Also Present; See Pics

"This moment is made even more significant as we reflect on the recent naming of a road in Kingston in honour of Dr. Ambedkar, one of India’s Constitutional Fathers, during the visit of former President Sri Ram Nath Kovind to Jamaica," posted Jamaican PM Andrew Holness on X (formerly Twitter)

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness with Chris Gayle on the inauguration of 'Jamaica Marg' in Delhi | X | ANI

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday (September 27) inaugurated the "Jamaica Marg" in Delhi, signalling the beginning of a new era in the relationship between India and Jamaica.

The event also saw 'Universe Boss' and cricketer Chris Gayle in attendance. Prime Minister Andrew Holness also posted about the event on X.

"It is an incredible honour to be in New Delhi today for the official opening of Jamaica Marg (Jamaica Road), a historic occasion that stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Jamaica and India. I extend my deepest gratitude to the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs and the Municipal Council of New Delhi, for this significant and symbolic gesture."

"This moment is made even more significant as we reflect on the recent naming of a road in Kingston in honour of Dr. Ambedkar, one of India’s Constitutional Fathers, during the visit of former President Sri Ram Nath Kovind to Jamaica. As we celebrate this occasion, I look forward to deepening our bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation that will benefit both our peoples," he posted on X.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Polls: Kurla Assembly Constituency (174) - A Crucial SC-Reserved Seat Facing Redevelopment, Open Space Challenges
Maharashtra Polls: Kurla Assembly Constituency (174) - A Crucial SC-Reserved Seat Facing Redevelopment, Open Space Challenges
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seeks Alternate Means Of Water Due To Increasing Population
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seeks Alternate Means Of Water Due To Increasing Population
Mumbai: Hindus To Observe Mahalaya Amavasya On Wednesday To Honour Ancestors
Mumbai: Hindus To Observe Mahalaya Amavasya On Wednesday To Honour Ancestors
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Assures Women Of Depositing ₹3,000 As ‘Bhau Beej’ Gift Under Ladki Bahin Scheme
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Assures Women Of Depositing ₹3,000 As ‘Bhau Beej’ Gift Under Ladki Bahin Scheme

PM Modi holds talks with his Jamaican counterpart

India and Jamaica on Tuesday inked four pacts including one on possible roll-out of Indian UPI payment systems in the island nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness focusing on boosting ties in sectors like defence and energy, reported PTI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness Inaugurates 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle Also...

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness Inaugurates 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle Also...

Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive ₹3,200 Surprises Netizens

Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive ₹3,200 Surprises Netizens

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...