Jamaican PM Andrew Holness Inaugurates 'Jamaica Marg' In Delhi, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle Also Present; See Pics

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness with Chris Gayle on the inauguration of 'Jamaica Marg' in Delhi | X | ANI

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday (September 27) inaugurated the "Jamaica Marg" in Delhi, signalling the beginning of a new era in the relationship between India and Jamaica.

The event also saw 'Universe Boss' and cricketer Chris Gayle in attendance. Prime Minister Andrew Holness also posted about the event on X.

"It is an incredible honour to be in New Delhi today for the official opening of Jamaica Marg (Jamaica Road), a historic occasion that stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Jamaica and India. I extend my deepest gratitude to the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs and the Municipal Council of New Delhi, for this significant and symbolic gesture."

"This moment is made even more significant as we reflect on the recent naming of a road in Kingston in honour of Dr. Ambedkar, one of India’s Constitutional Fathers, during the visit of former President Sri Ram Nath Kovind to Jamaica. As we celebrate this occasion, I look forward to deepening our bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation that will benefit both our peoples," he posted on X.

PM Modi holds talks with his Jamaican counterpart

India and Jamaica on Tuesday inked four pacts including one on possible roll-out of Indian UPI payment systems in the island nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness focusing on boosting ties in sectors like defence and energy, reported PTI.