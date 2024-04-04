Jaipur Murder Video: Youth Beaten To Death With Cricket Bat By Cop's Son In Karani Vihar; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Rajasthan: A shocking incident of a youth's murder has come to light, where the victim was brutally attacked with a cricket bat in the Karani Vihar area of Rajasthan's Jaipur. The accused in this case is said to be the son of a cop. After committing the murder, the assailant placed the victim's body in a car and rushed to the hospital, according to an ETV Bharat report. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the area.

According to the information, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday night. Local police, however, sprung into action immediately and took the accused in custody.

CCTV Footage Shows Brutal Murder

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows that the accused left his house with a bat in his hand and attacked the victim youth brutally. Upon hearing cries for help, another man, claimed to be the accused's father also rushed out of the house to the scene. In the CCTV footage, the accused's father is also seen present at the spot. The footage clearly shows the continuous and severe assault on the youth with the cricket bat, resulting in his grievous injuries.

Even after the victim fell to the ground, the accused continued the attack with the bat. After the assault, members of the accused's family reportedly placed the injured youth in a car and rushed him to a local hospital. However, upon reaching the hospital, doctors pronounced the youth dead. It is suspected that he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Local Police Initiate Swift Action

Rajasthan Police Help Desk took cognisance of the viral video and tagged the Jaipur police to initiate necessary action against the crime. Jaipur police, which had already initiated probe in the matter responded to the post providing the details of the case that was filed regarding the same. "Case number-206/2024 has been registered in the police station Karni Vihar on the said matter and investigation is going on," said Jaipur police in their reply.

उक्त प्रकरण पर थाना करणी विहार में मुक़दमा नंबर-206/2024 दर्ज़ कर अनुसंधान जारी है। — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) April 3, 2024

Accused Held Immediately, Probe Underway

Upon receiving information of the crime, the Karani Vihar Police swiftly reached the scene and conducted an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Amit Kumar, also arrived at the spot, said reports. The deceased was identified as Mohan, a resident of Jagdamba Nagar Colony. The police took the accused into custody, who is identified as Kshitij, and it is reported that Kshitij's father is a cop, posted at the Chief Minister's office.

The deceased, Mohan, used to operate a vegetable cart and was reportedly known to indulge in abuse. An altercation between the victim and the accused ensued over some issue, leading to a heated argument and eventually the brutal murder by the accused, Kshitij. Currently, the police have taken the accused into custody, and further investigation is underway in the matter.