 Horrific Murder Caught On Camera In Ghaziabad: Man Mercilessly Beats 22-Year-Old To Death With Iron Rod
Horrific Murder Caught On Camera In Ghaziabad: Man Mercilessly Beats 22-Year-Old To Death With Iron Rod

The victim’s family members allege Gaurav demanded him to chant religious slogans.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
In a horrific incident, a young man was mercilessly beaten to death with an iron rod in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the accused had threatened the victim, identified as 22-year-old Mobin Khan, to kill him if he refused to chant religious slogans.

The brutal murder was captured on camera and showed the attacker, Gaurav, repeatedly hitting Khan, who ran a tea stall in the Navin and Phal Sabzi Mandi area of Thana Link Road. After that, he fell down, bleeding profusely. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have sent the body for postmortem.

Khan’s family members allege Gaurav demanded the victim to chant religious slogans. According to Khan’s brother Farid, Gaurav came to the tea stall at around 1 am, Hindi news portal Dainik Jagran reported. He then told Khan to chant religious slogans. Upon refusal, he repeatedly attacked Khan with an iron rod. About two weeks back, Gaurav had threatened Khan to kill if he did not chant religious slogans.

According to reports, a police vehicle was allegedly stationed 50 metres away from the murder site. Even after receiving information, the police did not reach the spot. The police reportedly arrived about an hour later.

Assistant Police Superintendent Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay of Sahibabad has stated that a non-named report has been filed and the case is being investigated. Some people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, Gaurav. The iron rod used in the murder has also been recovered from their possession.

