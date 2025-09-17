Jaipur: Man Murders Mother With A Stick Over WiFi Connection Dispute, Father Demands Death Penalty; SHOCKING Video Surfaces | X/@RPanchhi

Jaipur: A 31-year-old man, Naveen Singh, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his mother, Santosh, 51, in Jaipur. The disturbing incident took place after a heated argument over a disconnected WiFi connection.

According to police reports, Singh, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled his mother and struck her on the head with a stick repeatedly. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment, turning a family's joy into profound mourning just months before a planned wedding.

Trigger Warning: The video related to the incident shows violence and murder of a woman during a family dispute. Viewer discretion is advised.

Death Before Wedding

As per the report, the family was preparing for the daughter's wedding in February, 2026. The victim's husband and the accused's father, Laxman Singh, a Delhi Police constable, expressed his anguish and demanded the death penalty for his son. "He was the only son who ruined his family by killing his mother. Hang him; we have no connection with him anymore," he said, as quoted by Navbharat.

Laxman also revealed that Naveen had long been addicted to drugs and was often confined to his room, leading to a strained relationship with his family. The father had not spoken to his son for several months prior to the incident.

Accused Is a Drug Abuser

Police investigations also revealed that Naveen, a Bachelor of Arts degree holder, was formerly employed at Genpact but had been unemployed for some time. His father said this period of unemployment exacerbated his pre-existing drug addiction and aggressive behaviour, leading to frequent quarrels with his family.

The police and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the crime scene, collecting evidence and seizing the stick believed to be the murder weapon. The accused is currently in police custody and is being interrogated.