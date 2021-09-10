Jaipur: DSP booked under POCSO Act after video of him performing obscene actions with lady constable and her son goes viral

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan police has arrested a police officer and registered a case against him under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The action has been taken after a video showing the officer performing obscene acts in a swimming pool with a lady constable and a 6-year child who is reportedly the son of the constable, went viral.

The officer, Hiralal Saini was posted on the post of DSP in the Beawar city of Ajmer district and the lady constable was posted in Jaipur. Both were suspended by the DGP of Rajasthan on Wednesday and the case was handed over to the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG).

The Child Pornography Unit of SOG arrested DSP Saini from Udaipur on Thursday night from a resort.

After the arrest, the DSP was brought to Jaipur for questioning and according to SOG officials, the case has been registered in various sections of the Pocso Act.

In the viral video, DSP Hiralal and the lady constable were seen performing sexual acts in the swimming pool in the presence of the constable's six-year-old son and DSP was seen performing obscene actions with the child.

The child rights commission has also sought a report on the matter.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 06:20 PM IST