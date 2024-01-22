'Jai Shri Ram' On Antilia: Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai House Lights Up To Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Anitila | X

Mumbai, January 22: Antilia, the iconic residence of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, was decorated to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram temple on Monday, January 22. Antilia was lit up with holograms reading "Jai Shri Ram" in Hindi and diyas. Lights and banners were also put up in the area around Mukesh Ambani's 27-storied landmark building.

A video of Antilia illuminated went viral on social media. Earlier today, all members of the Mukesh Ambani family attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Various temples at Reliance premises across the country are also celebrating Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla with a special puja.

Video Of Antilia Illuminated

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' decked up to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'. pic.twitter.com/Bg1Z3kRAlC — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

"January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country, " said Mukesh Ambani in Ayodhya. "It is a historic day," said Nita Ambani as she joined in the Pran Pratishtha celebrations. Akash Ambani said, "This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here."

Read Also Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Key Highlights Of Grand Consecration Ceremony Led By PM Narendra Modi

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum sanctrum of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the Pran Pratishtha. Hundreds of VVIPs, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists, artists and religious leaders were present during the historic event.