Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Reliance Industries Declares Holiday For All Of Their Offices On January 22, Mukesh Ambani Likely To Attend Consecration Ceremony

Mumbai, January 19: Reliance Industries on Friday, January 19, declared a holiday for all their offices across India on January 22 in view of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is likely to attend the Ram temple's consecration ceremony on January 22. Earlier today, the Maharashtra government announced a public holiday in the state on January 22 when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya.

The Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Tripura governments have also announced that all government offices in these states will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm. On January 18, the Centre declared a half-day closure for all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on January 22.

In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Reliance Industries has announced a holiday for all their offices across the country on 22nd January. — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place in the "Abhijit Muhurat" in the afternoon on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside the ceremoney with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries in attendance.

As many as 100 dignitaries from 54 countries are expected to attend the consecration ceremoney. For the rituals, 121 Acharyas will be present. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will oversee, coordinate, anchor and direct all the proceedings of the Anushthaan. Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit of Kashi will be the principal Acharya.