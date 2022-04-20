Jahangirpuri demolition: BJP has sheltered Bangladeshis and Rohingya across India to cause riots, alleges AAP

As political parties continue to trade barbs over the recent Jahangirpuri communal violence, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi staying its stand against the BJP reiterated that the saffron party has sheltered Rohingyas and Bangladeshis across the country to instigate violence.

AAP leader Atishi in a video posted on Twitter targeted the BJP and alleged that the party is responsible for violence and riots happening across the country.

Notably, two days ago, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had alleged that the violence in Jahangirpuri was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

After the bulldozers rolled into the area in Jahangirpuri earlier today, Atishi said that the bulldozer should be rolled over the BJP headquarters and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's house.

She also went on to say that after bulldozers will be rolled over Amit Shah's house then violence and riots will stop across India on that very day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also sneered at the BJP's move to start an encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri and said that the bulldozers must be used to end hatred among people.

"This is a demolition of India's constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead," tweeted Gandhi.

Replying to a question on Gandhi's comments, Union minister Anurag Thakur said in an apparent reference to the opposition party, "This is all you can expect from someone whose history is linked to corruption and riots." "He is doing no good to the country by sowing the seeds of hatred. He is maligning the country's image," Thakur told a press conference where he highlighted the government's work during 'Azadi ka amrit mahotsav', an exercise aimed at celebrating India's 75th anniversary of Independence.

जिस दिन Amit Shah के घर Bulldozer चल जाएगा, इस देश में दंगे बंद हो जाएंगे।



BJP ने दंगे करवाने के लिए देशभर में बांग्लादेशियों और रोहिंग्या को बसाया है।



BJP List दे, किसे कहाँ बसाया है? इससे पता चल जाएगा- अगले दंगे भाजपा कहाँ करवाने जा रही है।



-@AtishiAAP #BulldozeBJPHQ pic.twitter.com/zxs3Das1gJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 20, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed.

Later, the Supreme Court today had asked the registry to communicate the status quo order to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner and halted the demolition drive. The drive went on for 1.5 hours.

Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides.

Security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:10 PM IST