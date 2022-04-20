'BJP orchestrating riots, bulldoze Amit Shah's house': AAP slams anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri continued despite the Supreme Court's order to maintain the status quo. Days after Jahangirpuri communal violence, bulldozers arrived in the area at around 9 am on Wednesday morning and began demolishing properties.

Slamming BJP's action, speaking at a press briefing, AAP leader and Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia blamed the recent Delhi riots on Bharatiya Janata Party and said that to maintain peace in the country, BJP headquarters should be bulldozed.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha directly accused Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating communal riots and asked for his home to be demolished.

"The Home Minister is himself orchestrating these riots. If you want to use the bulldozer, use it to demolish the Home Minister's house. That's how riots will stop," the AAP leader told said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"I guarantee, if BJP’s head office is demolished, the riots happening now and then in India will stop," Chadha said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off "bulldozers of hate" and switch on power plants.

Furthermore, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill slammed the Centre for not immediately stopping the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and termed it as 'brazen contempt and defiance of SC order'.

Headed by the BJP-led Central government, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation On Wednesday morning sent nine bulldozers to remove what it called illegal encroachments in Jahangirpuri, NDTV reported.

Bulldozers razed shops and other structures for over two hours after the Supreme Court issued orders to maintain the status quo at the locality. Jahangirpuri was at the centre of Saturday's communal clash. The demolition drive was carried out by the municipal corporation against the alleged encroachers.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:57 PM IST