'Jab Tak KCR Jinda Rahega...': Telangana CM's 'Secular' Push Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao |

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday declared that he will continue to work tirelessly until all segments of the population experience development. He also firmly stated that as long as he is alive, the state will maintain its commitment to being "secular."

Speaking at a gathering in Jangaon, approximately 90 kilometers from Hyderabad, KCR, as he is commonly known, urged the public to support the candidate from their locality and cautioned them against succumbing to the "smooth rhetoric" of the Congress party.

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who left the Congress a few days ago, citing an "unfair atmosphere" within the party, officially joined BRS during a public gathering attended by KCR. Rao extended a warm welcome by draping him with the party's scarf.

No communal riots in state in 10 years: KCR

“There was no communal tension in this state for the past 10 years. Hyderabad city is peaceful. Investments of lakhs of crores of rupees are coming because of our (friendly) industrial policy. Our youth are getting jobs. It should continue in the future also,” KCR boasted during his speech.

“Jab tak KCR jinda rahega, tab tak Telangana riyasat ek secular state rahega (As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a secular state). This is my promise. I am responsible for this,” he went on to add.

Appealing for support for BRS to sustain the ongoing development and progress, KCR emphasised that the Congress's promise to abolish Dharani, the integrated land management portal, would result in disorder.

Teach Congress party a lesson: KCR

Discussing his administration's achievements, he highlighted that Telangana is the sole state in the nation that provides round-the-clock free electricity to farmers.

“If the lands of farmer should be safe and secure, if the registrations to continue in the same way, you should punish Congress party and teach them a lesson,” the Telangana CM said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)