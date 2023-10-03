WATCH: 'KCR Wanted To Join NDA, But I Declined', Claims PM Modi; Says 'He Doesn't Look Me In The Eye Since Then'

ANI

During a BJP rally in Telangana's Nizamabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a revelation on Tuesday that Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had expressed interest in becoming a part of the BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the Prime Minister stated that he declined the BRS leader's request to join the NDA.

KCR doesn't look me in the eye: PM Modi

PM Modi said that KCR used to welcome him at airports and extend courtesies, but this changed after he was denied entry into the NDA. He remarked, "Tabse woh mujhse nazar nahi milate (Since then, he doesn't look me in the eye)."

“I am going to reveal the truth. I have never said it before. I came here to tell 100% truth. When the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections were held, BJP won 48 seats. Nobody got a majority. KCR needed support. Before civic elections, he used to come with his ‘fauj’, used to garland me, respect me. But what happened is he stopped doing this. Why is he angry now? After the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, he came to Delhi and respected me and gave me so much love which is not in his character,” PM Modi said during his rally in poll-bound state.

KCR wanted to handover his chair to KTR: PM Modi

“Then he said India is progressing under you and I want to join NDA. He asked for support in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. I told KCR that Modi can’t join you because of your deeds. We will sit in the opposition in Hyderabad but we will not betray the Telangana people. I refused him entry into the NDA. He came again (to Delhi). He said he wanted to handover his chair to KT Rama Rao but I told him that people of Telangana will decide on his successor,” the PM went on to add.

The remarks made by the Prime Minister hold importance given that KCR has been actively working towards establishing a third political front to challenge both the BJP and Congress in the upcoming general elections next year.

