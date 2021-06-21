Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai: Centre starts Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign to counter hesitancy and fears

Under the campaign, various religious leaders, prominent people from social, educational, cultural, medical, science and other fields are giving effective messages to the people to get vaccinated and street plays will also be organised across the country.

Launching the campaign, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said, "some vested interests are trying to spread rumours and apprehensions regarding corona vaccines in some areas of the country. Such elements are enemies of the health and well-being of the people".

Noting that the two "Made in India" corona vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are result of the hard work of our scientists, Naqvi said: "It has been proved scientifically that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapon in the fight against corona."

He further appealed that every eligible person should get vaccinated to make India free from the corona pandemic.

The Minister stated that State Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Women Self Help Groups working under "Nai Roshni" scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, have been included in the awareness campaign.

"These organisations will encourage and persuade the people to get vaccinated to tackle the corona pandemic."