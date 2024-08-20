J&K: 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Baramulla; Visuals Surface

Baramulla: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

National Center for Seismology Tweets About The Earthquake

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 34.17 North, Longitude 74.16 East, at a depth of 5 kilometres.

🚨 BREAKING: Earthquake tremors reported in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The quake measured 4.9 on the Richter scale.#earthquake #Baramulla pic.twitter.com/bN3q8srFKZ — Mr Professor (@HeistGenius) August 20, 2024

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 20/08/2024 06:45:57 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 74.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.