 'It's Your Job', SC Asks Punjab Govt To Stop Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality In Delhi-NCR
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'It's Your Job', SC Asks Punjab Govt To Stop Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality In Delhi-NCR

'It's Your Job', SC Asks Punjab Govt To Stop Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality In Delhi-NCR

The apex court in its observation said that the issue cannot be a political battle all the time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 11) came down heavily on the Punjab government and said that the state government should find a solution to stubble burning problem in the state. The apex court in its observation said that the issue cannot be a political battle all the time.

“We want it (stubble burning) to stopped. We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” said SC to Punjab.

Delhi Air Pollution

Thick clouds of smog shrouded parts of the national capital as the air quality across the metropolitan city continued to remain in 'severe' category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the data shared by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 440, 388 at Narela, 434 at Punjabi Bagh, 431 at RK Puram, and 408 at Shadipur, all in the 'severe category zone'. The city's Air Quality Index has remained hazardous for the sixth consecutive day this week.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

Read Also
Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even Rule Back In Capital Post Diwali, From Nov 13-20; Check FULL Details
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's Your Job', SC Asks Punjab Govt To Stop Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality In...

'It's Your Job', SC Asks Punjab Govt To Stop Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality In...

2016 Demonetisation: 5 Funny Memes To Mark The 5th Anniversary of The Historic Note Ban In India

2016 Demonetisation: 5 Funny Memes To Mark The 5th Anniversary of The Historic Note Ban In India

Haryana Shocker: Youth Hanged From Car, Dragged For About 100 Mts After Clash Outside Club In...

Haryana Shocker: Youth Hanged From Car, Dragged For About 100 Mts After Clash Outside Club In...

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: 'Machine Not Working', Says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga As He Fails To...

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: 'Machine Not Working', Says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga As He Fails To...

UP News: Viral Video Shows Drunk School Teacher Lying Unconscious On Chair Inside Classroom In...

UP News: Viral Video Shows Drunk School Teacher Lying Unconscious On Chair Inside Classroom In...