'It's Your Job', SC Asks Punjab Govt To Stop Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 11) came down heavily on the Punjab government and said that the state government should find a solution to stubble burning problem in the state. The apex court in its observation said that the issue cannot be a political battle all the time.

“We want it (stubble burning) to stopped. We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” said SC to Punjab.

Delhi Air Pollution

Thick clouds of smog shrouded parts of the national capital as the air quality across the metropolitan city continued to remain in 'severe' category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the data shared by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 440, 388 at Narela, 434 at Punjabi Bagh, 431 at RK Puram, and 408 at Shadipur, all in the 'severe category zone'. The city's Air Quality Index has remained hazardous for the sixth consecutive day this week.

