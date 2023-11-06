Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even Rule Back In Capital Post Diwali, From Nov 13-20; Check FULL Details

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: The odd-even scheme is back in Delhi to fight the growing air pollution and deteriorating air quality in the capital. The odd-even rule will be applicable from November 13-20 in Delhi. The announcement was made by Delhi environment Minister Gopal Rai. "In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November," said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

#WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says "In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November..." pic.twitter.com/IPBTrxoOOE — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

What is Odd-Even scheme

The odd-even scheme was introduced by Delhi government as a traffic controlling measure. Under the scheme, private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit are allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit are allowed on even dates.

Delhi CM chairs high-level meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 6) chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet members and officials as the air quality dips further in the city.

The meeting was attended by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and officials of the concerned departments.

Speaking with ANI, AAP National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "According to CAQM, there is 50-67 per cent reduction in stubbing burning in Punjab. The stubble burning in Punjab is about 500 km away from here and the stubble burning in Haryana is 100 km away."

#WATCH | On Delhi's pollution, AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "...According to CAQM, there is 50-67 per cent reduction in stubbing burning in Punjab. The stubble burning in Punjab is about 500 km away from here and the stubble burning in Haryana is 100 km… pic.twitter.com/HxCQeDXnii — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Delhi Air Quality

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI measured at 9 AM from ITO in Delhi was recorded as 400 in the Very Poor Category.

