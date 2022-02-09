'It is woman's right to decide what she wants to wear, stop harassing,' says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Hijab row

Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that whether it is a bikini, a 'ghoonghat', a pair of jeans or a 'hijab', it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incidents of stone pelting and use of force by police were reported on Tuesday as the hijab row in Karnataka escalated and protests by students spread to more colleges prompting the state government to declare a three-day holiday for all educational institutions.

The hijab controversy first erupted in January at a government PU College in Udupi, where six students who attended classes wearing headscarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus, has spread to different parts of the state with Hindu students too responding by turning up in saffron shawls.

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women) on February 4.

The students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana announced a three-day holiday in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) in view of the Hijab row.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:39 AM IST