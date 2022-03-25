Issue of Prashant Kishor discussed in Rahul Gandhi, Gujarat leaders meet but no decision yet

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, Election strategist Prashant Kishor has reportedly reached out to Rahul Gandhi to work on the Congress party's campaign in the state, reported NDTV.

The issue of availing services of poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the Gujarat Assembly polls slated for later this year was discussed in a meeting of state party leaders with senior leader Rahul Gandhi, party sources told IANS on Thursday.

However, there was no decision and the leaders moved on to discuss the organizational issues of the party in the meeting held two days back, told IANS.

Meanwhile, sources told NDTV that Kishor's latest pitch however is said to be a one-time offer to work only on the Gujarat elections with “no strings attached”.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has already hired Kishor to evolve a strategy for next elections.

PK, as Kishor is popularly called, had recently met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and they were understood to have discussed plans for 2023 Assembly polls and also Rao's proposed front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He is believed to have provided the outcome of a preliminary survey reportedly done by his team in other states to the TRS chief's idea of a national alternative.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:18 AM IST