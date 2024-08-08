'Iss Tarah Ki Golmol Baat Aap Nahi Kar Sakte': Amit Shah Hits Out At Akhilesh Yadav After He Raises Questions Over Speaker’s Rights In LS (Video)

X

The Lok Sabha, during the discussion over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Thursday, witnessed a heated exchange of words between Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after he alleged that some of the rights of the Speaker have been curtailed.

“Speaker sir, I have heard in the lobby that some of your powers are being curtailed; we have to fight to protect your rights,” said Yadav.

SP chief’s dig at Om Birla sparked a strong response from Home Minister Amit Shah who reprimanded Yadav for talking vaguely and said that he is not the protector of the Speaker’s rights.

"Akhilesh ji, you cannot speak vaguely. You are not the protector of the Speaker’s rights,” said Shah.

Speaking in a Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that no person from outside the community is part of other religious bodies.

"Through a strategy, this bill has been introduced. When there is a democratic process for election, why nominate people? No person from outside the community is part of other religious bodies. What is the point of including non-Muslims in Waqf bodies?" Yadav said.

He further said that the "BJP has brought this legislation to appease some hardliner supporters after its setback in the Lok Sabha election."

"Your rights and our rights are being curtailed. I told you that you are the judge of democracy. I have heard that some of your rights are being snatched and we would have to fight for you. Speaker sir, I heard in the lobby that some of your rights are also going to be taken away and we will have to fight for you. I oppose this bill," the SP chief said.

Akhilesh Yadav's claim on the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's power being curbed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, angrily, stood and intervened, saying the "statement" was "misleading".

"The rights of the Speaker do not belong to the Opposition, but to the whole House. Akhilesh ji is tarah ki golmol ki baat aap nahi kar skate . You are not the protector of the Speaker's rights," Shah said.

Interrupting in between, Akhilesh Yadav said, "yeh isslia laa rahe hai kyuki abhi abhi yeh haare hai." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later told Akhilesh Yadav that he and other members of the House must not comment on the Chair. "This is my expectation, no personal remarks should be made on the Chair," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to "effectively address" issues related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments, was introduced in Lok Sabha.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which amends the Waqf Act, 1995, was introduced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, NCP, Trinamool Congress and AIMIM strongly opposed the introduction of the bill, saying its provisions were against federalism and the constitutional provisions. While some members demanded the withdrawal of the bill, many suggested that should be sent to a standing committee.

Rijijiu agreed to the suggestions for further scrutiny of the bill by a parliamentary committee.

'We are not running away anywhere': Rijiju

"We are not running away anywhere. So, if this has to be referred to any committee, I would like to speak on behalf of my govt - a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be formed, this Bill be referred to it & detailed discussion be held," he said.

Rijijiu gave a detailed reply to the points raised by opposition parties and said the government was acting on recommendations made by a panel constituted when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.