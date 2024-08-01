'Reel Banane Wale Log Nahin Hain Hum': Railway Minister Chides Opposition MPs Amid 'Ashwini Vaishnaw Hay Hay' Slogans In LS

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday lost his cool and scolded at oppositon MPs in Parliament for allegedly raising slogans against him while he was speaking in Lower House.

According to reports, when Ashwini Vaishnaw rose to speak in the house, opposition MPs raised "Ashwini Vaishnaw hay hay" slogans.

Responding to slogan, Union Minister said, "We are not the people who make reels, we do hard work unlike you people who make reels for show off..."

"The average working and rest times of Loco pilots are decided by a rule that was formulated in 2005. In 2016, the rules were amended and Loco pilots were given more facilities. All the running rooms - 558 were made air-conditioned. Loco cabs vibrate much, heated up and hence more than 7,000 loco cabs are air-conditioned. It was zero in the time of those people who today show sympathy by making reels," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Attacking Congress and opposition parties, he said, "Those who are shouting here must be asked in their 58 years of being in power why they were not able to install Automatic Train Protection (ATP), even 1 km. Today, they dare to raise the questions. When Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister, she used to give the accident numbers that decreased from 0.24 to 0.19 these people used to clap in the House and today when it has decreased from 0.19 to 0.03, they put such blame. Will this country run in this way?"

"Congress with the help of its troll army of social media raises false things. Are they trying to infuse fear in the hearts of those 2 crore people who travel every day by railways?" he added.

Notably, in the last few months, Union Minister Vaishnav has been subjected to online trolling following railway accident incidents. Many memes have targeted him as the "Reel Minister."