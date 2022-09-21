e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaISRO successfully tests hybrid motor, eyes new propulsion system for rockets

ISRO successfully tests hybrid motor, eyes new propulsion system for rockets

A hybrid motor that ISRO successfully tested may pave the way for an upcoming launch vehicle

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully tested a hybrid motor, potentially paving the way for a new propulsion system for the forthcoming launch vehicles.

The 30 kN hybrid motor tested at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday is scalable and stackable, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

The test was supported by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).
The motor used Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) as fuel and liquid oxygen (LOX) as the oxidiser.

Unlike solid-solid or liquid-liquid combinations, a hybrid motor uses solid fuel and liquid oxidiser, it was noted. "Today's (Tuesday's) test of a flight equivalent 30 kN hybrid motor demonstrated ignition and sustained combustion for the intended duration of 15 seconds. The motor performance was satisfactory", an ISRO statement said. The use of liquids facilitates throttling, and the control over the flow rate of LOX enables the re-start capability, it was explained.

While both HTPB and LOX are green, LOX is safer to handle, ISRO noted.
"The hybrid motor tested today (Tuesday) is scalable and stackable, potentially paving the way for a new propulsion system for the forthcoming launch vehicles", it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

DGCA extends restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50% of departures

DGCA extends restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50% of departures

Kerala: Russia-based YouTuber, singer and ayurvedic doctor to be next priest of Guruvayur temple

Kerala: Russia-based YouTuber, singer and ayurvedic doctor to be next priest of Guruvayur temple

Congress presidential polls: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi

Congress presidential polls: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets his first lesson on K-pop, Kerala ARMYs introduce him to BTS

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi gets his first lesson on K-pop, Kerala ARMYs introduce him to BTS

ED files chargesheet Jharkhand CM Soren's aides in illegal mining case

ED files chargesheet Jharkhand CM Soren's aides in illegal mining case