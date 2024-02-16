 ISRO Starts 'Naughty Boy' GSLV-F14's Launch Carrying INSAT-3DS: What Do We Know About Weather Satellite & How To Livestream?
HomeIndiaISRO Starts 'Naughty Boy' GSLV-F14's Launch Carrying INSAT-3DS: What Do We Know About Weather Satellite & How To Livestream?

The satellite is funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and is expected to contribute to generating more accurate weather prediction.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
X/ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the 27.5-hour countdown for the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission, scheduled for launch on February 17, at 5:35 pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The satellite is funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and is expected to contribute to generating more accurate weather prediction.

In its 16th mission, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) is will deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The INSAT-3DS satellite marks a crucial follow-on mission of the Third Generation Meteorological Satellite from Geostationary Orbit.

Following the launch, the INSAT-3DS satellite will undergo subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres to position itself in a Geo-stationary Orbit. The successful execution of this mission will further India's meteorological capabilities.

'Naughty boy' GSLV-F14

Labelled "naughty boy" by former ISRO chief K Sivan because of its 40 per cent failure rate, the GSLV-F14 is tasked with carrying the INSAT-3DS satellite on Saturday. Despite its irregular past, the GSLV is expected to deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the GTO.

The GSLV's history of failures, with six unsuccessful flights out of 15, has led to apprehensions. However, the last takeoff on May 29, 2023, was deemed successful, creating hope in the mission's success.

INSAT-3DS livestreaming

The live broadcast of the INSAT-3DS launch will be available on the social media and YouTube channel of DD National.

Designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces, the INSAT-3DS satellite will augment meteorological services alongside the operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites. This will likely lead to more accurate weather forecasts and improved disaster preparedness.

