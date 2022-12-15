e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaISRO launched 177 foreign satellites between 2018-22

ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites between 2018-22

ISRO has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites during the last five years, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

New Delhi: ISRO has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites during the last five years, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Singh said the forex generated through the launch of these foreign satellites was approximately USD 94 million and Euros 46 million.

From January 2018 to November 2022, the Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites belonging to countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USA, on-board PSLV and GSLV-MkIII launchers under commercial agreement, he said.

The minister said far-reaching reforms were announced in June 2020 with an intent to enhance participation of non-government entities in the sector and bring in a commerce-oriented approach to space activities - all steps towards enhancing the nation's share in the global space economy.

The result of these reforms was reflected with the heaviest commercial launch by India in the form of LVM3, carrying 36 Oneweb satellites and the recent suborbital flight by Skyroot Aerospace, he said.

Singh said the creation of IN-SPACe as a single-window agency for promotion and handholding of non-government entities in conducting end-to-end space activities has resulted in a remarkable interest in the start-up community, with 111 space-startups registered, as on date, on the IN-SPACe digital platform.

Read Also
'To the Moon and back': NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indian PhD student at Cambridge University solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

Indian PhD student at Cambridge University solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

Dates of JEE (Main) 2023 announced by NTA, exams to be conducted in two session

Dates of JEE (Main) 2023 announced by NTA, exams to be conducted in two session

AGNI 5 launch: 5 important things about India's latest successful missile take-off

AGNI 5 launch: 5 important things about India's latest successful missile take-off

'Pathetic and absurd': Legal experts decry Kiren Rijiju's remarks on SC hearing bail pleas

'Pathetic and absurd': Legal experts decry Kiren Rijiju's remarks on SC hearing bail pleas

Air India pilots' unions claim shortage of pilots at airline

Air India pilots' unions claim shortage of pilots at airline