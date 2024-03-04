 ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch

ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch

This unexpected revelation caused Somanth to travel to Chennai for additional scans, which confirmed the existence of a hereditary condition.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
ISRO chief S Somanath | X

The ISRO Chief S Somnath was diagnosed with cancer on the day when Aditya L-1 was launched. Chief S Somnath opened about his cancer treatment during an interview with Tarmak media house which was published on a You tube platform.

Somnath confirmed about his growth of cancer in his body while speaking with Dr. Anantha Krishnan M. During the interview Somnath said, "In the morning before Aditya L-1 launched, I ran some scan that's when we realised that cancer was growing inside my stomach."

The diagnosis came to him as well his family and his colleagues as a shock, who supported him throughout his cancer journey.

Read Also
Aditya-L1 Spacecraft To Reach Lagrangian Point On January 6, Says ISRO Chief Somanath
article-image

Somanth Diagonsed with cancer, undergoes chemo

S Somnath after been diagnosed soon went through an operation following chemotherapy.

Speaking about his ongoing cancer journey, he said, "It was a shock for the family. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution."

"At the time, a complete cure was uncertain, and the process was undergoing," he admitted, emphasising the ongoing nature of his battle against cancer.

After spending just four days in the hospital, his duties at ISRO were resumed, and work was resumed from the fifth day without any pain.

Although, Somanth is undergoing regular checkups and scans. He stated that, "I am completely cured now and my duties have been resumed."

Read Also
'I've Safely Arrived': ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Its Final Orbit; PM Modi Says, 'India Creates Yet...
article-image

Cancer news broke to Somanth on Aditya L1 launch day

On September 2, 2023, as India's first space-based solar observatory, Aditya L1, began its mission to study the Sun, S Somnath underwent a routine scan, revealing a growth in his stomach.

This unexpected revelation caused Somanth to travel to Chennai for additional scans, which confirmed the existence of a hereditary condition. Within days, it was established that he faced a substantial health challenge alongside his professional obligations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 04, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 04, 2024, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Former Rajya Sabha MP & Actor Jaya Prada Surrenders In Rampur Court Week After She Was Considered...

Former Rajya Sabha MP & Actor Jaya Prada Surrenders In Rampur Court Week After She Was Considered...

'Viral Video Is DeepFake': Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Quits Electoral Politics 'Until...

'Viral Video Is DeepFake': Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Quits Electoral Politics 'Until...

24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

24-Year-Old TCS Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch

ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch