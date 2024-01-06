 'I've Safely Arrived': ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Its Final Orbit; PM Modi Says, 'India Creates Yet Another Landmark'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I've Safely Arrived': ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Its Final Orbit; PM Modi Says, 'India Creates Yet Another Landmark'

'I've Safely Arrived': ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Its Final Orbit; PM Modi Says, 'India Creates Yet Another Landmark'

Isro has successfully injected the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Aditya-L1, India's first dedicated solar mission, has successfully entered a halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) | ISRO ADITYAL1/ X

Days after the successful launch of the XPoSat mission, ISRO's Aditya-L1 satellite reached its final destination on Saturday, January 6. Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's first space mission to study the Sun, has been positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

ISRO Aditya-L1 took to X (former Twitter) and posted, "Greetings from Aditya-L1! I've safely arrived at Lagrange Point L1, 1.5 million km from my home planet. Excited to be far away, yet intimately connected to unravel the solar mysteries."

PM Modi lauded ISRO for its 'extraordinary feat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, congratulated the country, and lauded the experts for their accomplishments. PM Modi wrote, "India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, reaches its destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity."

Aditya-L1 injected in a halo orbit around L1

The spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1), around 1.5 million km from Earth, said ISRO's officials earlier. The L1 point is around 1 per cent of the total distance between the Earth and the Sun.

L1 point has the major advantage 

According to researchers, the satellite in a halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without occultations/eclipses. Additionally, they asserted that this would provide a significant advantage in observing solar activity and its impact on space weather in real-time.

On September 2, 2023, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. It was successfully injected into an elliptical orbit of 235x19500 kilometres around the Earth after a flight time of 63 minutes and 20 seconds.

Read Also
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Spacecraft To Enter Its Final Destination Orbit Today; Know All Details Here
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

'Guardian Angel On Duty': RPF Constable's Presence Of Mind Saves Life Of Woman Whose Sari Gets Stuck...

Sri Lanka Hosts Its First-Ever 'Jallikattu' Event In Trincomalee (IN PICS)

Sri Lanka Hosts Its First-Ever 'Jallikattu' Event In Trincomalee (IN PICS)

'I've Safely Arrived': ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Its Final Orbit; PM Modi Says, 'India Creates Yet...

'I've Safely Arrived': ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Its Final Orbit; PM Modi Says, 'India Creates Yet...

'One Nation, One Election' Panel Invites Suggestions From Public Starting Jan 15

'One Nation, One Election' Panel Invites Suggestions From Public Starting Jan 15

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...

Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour...