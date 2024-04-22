ISKCON Collaborates With NSDC For Skill Development; Aim To Provide Vocational Training To Tribal & Underprivileged Across India

Aimed at empowering marginalised communities, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will provide vocational training to tribal and underprivileged youth across multiple states. The strategic partnership will focus on skilling youth from tribal and marginalised communities in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, with plans to expand to other regions in the future.

Through jointly conducted short-term courses, participants will receive industry-recognized certifications via the Skill India Digital Hub platform, enhancing their employability prospects. Upon successful completion of the training programmes, the skilled youth will have access to employment opportunities within the country. Furthermore, they will be eligible for international job placements facilitated by NSDC International, a subsidiary of NSDC specialising in global mobility and placement arrangements.

ISKCON will establish a Culinary School to empower tribal youth

As part of the collaboration, ISKCON will establish a Culinary School to empower tribal youth from regions such as Palghar and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, as well as neighbouring states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Notably, the trained individuals will have the opportunity to be employed at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Kitchen in Prayagraj in 2025, with provisions for international mobility facilitated in partnership with NSDC International.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to bolster local economies through the establishment of ECO villages and training centres, with a keen focus on providing skill development opportunities to tribal youth, women, and other marginalised communities.

Two additional projects to be implemented

Two additional projects will be implemented under the partnership, each designed to empower local youth and foster sustainable development. The first project aims to replicate the success of the Govardhan Eco Village (GEV) in Palghar, Maharashtra, by setting up similar self-sufficient and sustainable establishments in regions such as Nandurbar (Maharashtra), Jaipur Rural (Rajasthan), and Mandla and Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), including areas surrounding the Kanha National Park.

The second project will focus on skill development to support the local economy, particularly in sectors such as Hospitality, Retail, and Logistics. By establishing Skill India Centers in partnership with ISKCON, this initiative will equip local youth, including women, with the necessary skills for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“NSDC's Skill India Centers have a proven track record of providing resources and support to empower youth in various sectors, facilitating their entry into the workforce and exploring international mobility opportunities. Through pre-incubation and entrepreneurship development training, budding entrepreneurs will receive crucial support in areas such as prototype development, accessing credit, mentorship, and establishing market linkages,” ISKCON stated.