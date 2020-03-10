‘Iska aur Ananya ka struggle…’: Twitter pans Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son for ‘proud of our history’ comment

A new political scion rose on Tuesday after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son Mahanaryaman hailed his dad for taking a ‘stand for himself’.

The Yale University graduate, in two tweets, welcomed the decision of his father to snap ties with the Congress, stating it took courage to "resign from a legacy".

"Sad it had to come to this," his first tweet, from the handle @ASCindia, said.

The second tweet read, "I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies."