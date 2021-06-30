'Is this Khattar govt or gathering of butchers': Congress' Randeep Surjewala condemns merciless attack on farmers in Faridabad

Congress General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala for torturing the farmers in Faridabad who are protesting against farm laws laid down by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government.
In a video shared by the Congress General secretary, the farmers in Faridabad who held a meeting were mercilessly beaten by the police officials. The video shows police charging lathis on the farmer protestors. The force didn't spare anyone men, women, kids and were trying to evacuate the area.
Reacting to the video, Randeep Singh in a tweet wrote, "Is this the Khattar government or a gathering of butchers?
Today's situation in Kisan Panchayat Khori, Faridabad -: B
eating farmers like animals,
Sisters, daughters not spared.
Be aware Khattar Saheb-Dushyant Chautala,
these atrocities will be remembered."
Few days ago, Randeep Surjewala had alleged that the Modi government has been harassing farmers not just for the last seven months of their protest against the three farm laws, but since it came to power seven years ago.
Party chief spokesperson also posed a set of seven questions to the central government, asking whether it was working on a policy to "tire and drive away, harass and defeat, defame and divide" the protesting farmers by conspiring against them.
The Congress spokesperson also alleged that the increase in prices of farm inputs and rise in diesel price are aimed at making farming unremunerative so that farmers sell their land. He claimed that the government has taken a number of steps against farmers and these include reducing minimum support price (MSP) of crops, brouging farm insurance to benefit insurance firms, imposing Goods and Services Tax on farm inputs like fertilisers, pesticides, tractors, drips and sprinklers, and then bringing the three "black" farm laws, which are all aimed at breaking the market to benefit capitalists.
The protest against the laws by farmers camping at various Delhi border points began in November last year and they are demanding that the legislations be withdrawn.
The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.
