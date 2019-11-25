Is Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving Congress? He just changed his Twitter bio

On Tuesday, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia set tongues wagging after he removed Congress from his bio.

His bio simply read: “Public servant. Cricket enthusiast.” Scindia has been at loggerheads with MP CM Kamal Nath over the last year or so after the former was picked to lead the state.

The son of Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya is often criticised from going against the party line, even though he is believed to be close to Rahul Gandhi.

He went against the party line on 370 and in October criticised Kamal Nath for not waiving farmer loans. This had led BJP to say, that Scindia ought to leave the party.