Is it dangerous for BJP to talk about forcibly re-taking Pakistan occupied Kashmir?

According to Scroll.in this is the very reason that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed area and the line dividing India and Pakistan is a line of control, not an international border. Moreover, both the countries over the years are conformable in turning the Line of Control into a border. Because, both the countries came close to this twice- first during talks over the 1972 Simla Agreement and then in the 1999-2009 decade when Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was on the brink of signing a deal.

On the other hand, it can’t be possible unless people of both sides of Jammu and Kashmir want this. That is why according to Scroll.in policymakers know that it is dangerous to sell that idea that Indian military will pour into Jammu and Kashmir one day and return it to India.

Jammu and Kashmir governor made this point crystal and clear. He said on Wednesday that ministers are speaking about Jammu and Kashmir and about taking back the PoK because they don’t get chance to speak about international issues. “This is their thinking. I say if PoK is our next target, instead of war, we can take it back on the basis of development of Jammu and Kashmir,” added the Governor Satyapal Malik.

Scroll.in on development statement about Jammu and Kashmir by Malik says that it is problematic to talk about development in Jammu and Kashmir without the support of its people, but said the governor’s strategic point is accurate. The report also says that, the PoK issue is the talk of diplomatic platforms and it is irresponsible to hurt public sentiment by making statements about military intervention. Especially when the tension with India and Pakistan is intense.