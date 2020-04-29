Irrfan Khan's Death: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to actor with sand-art rendition

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, leaving fans across the world shocked and saddened. He had been admitted a day earlier to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. He had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. This incidentally is a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body.

In his last moments, Khan was reportedly surrounded by his loved ones.

News of the death of the actor was confirmed by his family in a statement and met with grief and shock from all quarters. From Hollywood and Bollywood stars to politicians to sports icons and civil servants and ordinary citizens -- countless people took to social media platforms to express their grief.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also marked the actor's untimely demise in his own unique fashion, creating a sand art image of Khan. Next to that was embossed the words "Miss you Irrfan!"

"Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #IrrfanKhan on his untimely demise. My SandArt at Puri beach with message “... not taking a moment to say goodbye “ . #RIP" he wrote in the caption. Pattnaik later posted a video of his work on his Twitter profile.