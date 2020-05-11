IRCTC website crashes minutes after opening online bookings for passenger trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website which was to start at 4 pm today (Monday) for the online booking for reservation in passenger trains have crashed.
People who tried to login to the website shared the screenshots on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said that data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. "Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," MoR tweeted.
For Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter and wrote, "I hear from friends looking to book railway tickets that the @IRCTCofficial website has crashed. What's the point of restricting ticket sales to a website that can't handle the traffic surge?
(This is a developing story)
