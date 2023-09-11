IRCTC Launches ‘Affordable’ Air Package Tours To Nepal, Thailand; Check Rates

Representative Image

When it comes to exploring international destinations, many Indian travelers seek budget-friendly options that offer a mix of culture, adventure, and scenic beauty. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recognized this demand and expanded its services to include affordable international tour packages.

The tours of Thailand and Nepal are already underway, offering travelers a chance to explore these captivating destinations. Bookings for these tour packages have already started.

5-day Thailand package

The Thailand package is a 5-day journey covering Pattaya and Bangkok priced at ₹58900 ( per person). Notably, IRCTC has introduced an Independence Day Special Thailand tour, promising a unique celebration abroad.

Nepal tour package

The Nepal tour package includes visits to iconic sites such as the Pashupatinath Temple, Bouddhanath Stupa, and more, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in Nepal's rich culture and history. Its is priced @ ₹44800 ( per person with return airfare all inclusive )

"Apart from that for those eyeing other international destinations, IRCTC is currently in the process of finalizing packages for Dubai and Malaysia and Singapore. These destinations promise a blend of natural beauty, modern marvels, and thrilling attractions" said an official.

"Dubai, renowned for its stunning natural and artificial wonders, offers an array of experiences, from Desert Safaris to the Burj Khalifa" he said adding that Singapore, the island state in Southeast Asia, boasts a mix of cutting-edge architecture and attractions like Universal Studios, making it an ideal international destination.

Similarly, Malaysia, with its diverse offerings from lush jungles to serene beaches and skyscrapers, is another exciting option for travelers.

"IRCTC aims to make international travel accessible and budget-friendly for Indian tourists. With their upcoming international packages, travelers can explore the world without worrying about their budget" said Rajiv Jain, Additional general manager heading Tourism department of IRCTC West zone Mumbai.

"The tour packages come with trust value attached to IRCTC departures. The packages can be availed using Customer Support @ 8287931886 or visiting website www.irctctourism.com , " he said.