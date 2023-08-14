 IRCTC Signs MoU With Delhi Metro To Provide Metro Tickets
This initiative by the IRCTC and DMRC will benefit passengers of both platforms and streamline the travel experience and reduce the time spent in queues at stations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for providing QR code based DMRC tickets through its platform, the company announced through an exchange filing. This initiative by the IRCTC and DMRC will benefit passengers of both platforms and streamline the travel experience and reduce the time spent in queues at stations.

No competition between Trainman and IRCTC

IRCTC in June referring to articles claiming that Adani is likely to compete against IRCTC after its takeover of Trainman clarified that there is no competition between IRCTC and its agents. The company further added that Trainman is one of the 32 B2C partners of IRCTC and contributes only 0.13 per cent of the total reserved ticketing.

Giving out additional data IRCTC added that close to 14.5 lakh reserved tickets are booked on a daily basis in the Indian railway from which 81 per cent e-tickets are booked through IRCTC.

IRCTC Shares

The shares of IRCTC on Monday afternoon at 1:13 pm IST were trading at Rs 649, down by 2.04 per cent.

article-image

