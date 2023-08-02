IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains Embark on Spiritual Journey with 'Ram Katha Yatra' for Devotees

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train | representative pic

IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains are taking devotees on a route of spiritual significance with their specially designed trains named "Ram Katha Yatra". The railway, in a statement said that the itinerary of Bharat Gaurav train has been designed with a vision to spread the teachings of Lord Rama and promote the values of Truth, Love, and Compassion.

Ram Katha Yatra

To facilitate this spiritual journey, IRCTC's Ram Katha Yatra, departed from Hazrat Nizamuddin on July 22, carrying a total of 1008 pilgrims covering 11000 kms across 9 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The journey will provide devotees with access to three holy dhams and prestigious 12 Jyotirlinga temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar, Mallikarjuna, Bhimashankar, Baidyanath Dham, Omkareshwar, and more.

Ram Katha preacher, Pujya Shri Morari Bapu, whose discourses have inspired millions over the years and touched the souls of listeners through the narration of Ram Charit Manas, leads the spiritual journey. Pujya Shri Morari Bapu has been spreading awareness about the essentials of life, attracting the interest of many youngsters who participate in the Katha. His basic message encourages awareness about Truth, Love, and Compassion, aiming to promote unity and collective understanding of eternal guiding principles.

The trains are adorned with vinyl wrappings depicting Jyotirlingas, Temples, Dhams, Tirupati Balaji Temple, and Pujya Morari Bapuji, beautifully showcasing the spiritual essence of the journey.

The pilgrimage during the holy month of Sawan adds to the spiritual experience, making it a remarkable achievement for all travelers. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train serves as a reminder of the glory of the quintessential essence of Lord Shri Ram and stands as a testimony to the rich spiritual heritage of India, promoting unity and cultural harmony among people. The journey is scheduled to conclude on 09 August 2023 in Delhi.

