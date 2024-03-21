Interpol Tip Leads To Seizure Of Narcotic-Laced Cargo At Visakhapatnam Port

CBI | Representational Image

CBI, acting on an input received through Interpol and with the assistance of Customs Department Vishakapatnam, detained shipping Container at Visakhapatnam Port. The said container was booked from “Santos Port, Brazil” for delivery at Visakhapatnam, India in the name of Consignee which is a Visakhapatnam based private company. The Shipper had declared that the aforesaid container contains 1000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast of 25 Kg each totalling 25000 kg.

However, on preliminary examination, through Narcotics Substances detection mechanisms, it appears that the material shipped contains Narcotic drugs mixed with the Inactive Dried Yeast.

The whole consignment has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and unknown others.