Internet suspended in Jaipur division from 10 am today to 10 am tomorrow. This includes Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu districts.

Shrivastav appealed to the people to not be influenced by rumours and messages spreading hate.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Jaipur Commissionerate and Jaipur Rural and heavy police force has been deputed in sensitive areas. Around 1.5 lakh police jawans have been asked to be on alert mode.

Around 4,000 CCTV cameras in 33 districts have been connected to the control room set up at the Police Headquarters for constant monitoring.

Soon after news came in about the announcement of the Ayodhya verdict on Friday, the Police Commissioner held a late night emergency meeting to take stock of the security situation.

Thereafter, it was announced to impose Section 144 in the Jaipur Commissionerate. "All efforts are being taken to ensure communal harmony is retained in and around the city," said Shrivastav.

DGP Dr Bhupendra Yadav also met Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta on Friday to give a feedback on measures being taken to ensure law and order situation is maintained in state.