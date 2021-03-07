International Women's Day 2021: Nita Ambani launches digital platform 'Her Circle' to empower women - Here's all you need to know about the app

On International Women’s Day this year, Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani is pleased to announce Her Circle, a unique new initiative that synergises women’s power with the power of the digital revolution. This first-of-its-kind digital networking platform aims to accelerate women’s empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.

Her Circle is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women — beginning with Indian women but open to participation of women from all over the globe. It is an all-encompassing content, social media and goal fulfilment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.

On the occasion of the launch, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return, I have strived to pass on my learnings to others. As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself. From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience. Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other.”