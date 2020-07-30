International Friendship Day 2020: 10 quotes on friendship by popular personalities

July 30 marks for International Friendship Day, whereas in India it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

We celebrate the day by sharing WhatsApp forwards, transcending in quirky gifts or meeting for a meal. Some of your friends will be cliché while others will surprise you. But the one fact that cannot be denied is that they are the essential parts of our lives and in a true sense.

Be it in your happiness or sadness, they stick to you and love you unconditionally. But when it comes to describing our friendship we often fall short of words. There are people around the world that beautifully describes the relationship in words.