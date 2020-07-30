International Friendship Day 2020: 10 quotes on friendship by popular personalities

July 30 marks for International Friendship Day, whereas in India it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.
We celebrate the day by sharing WhatsApp forwards, transcending in quirky gifts or meeting for a meal. Some of your friends will be cliché while others will surprise you. But the one fact that cannot be denied is that they are the essential parts of our lives and in a true sense.
Be it in your happiness or sadness, they stick to you and love you unconditionally. But when it comes to describing our friendship we often fall short of words. There are people around the world that beautifully describes the relationship in words.
On the occasion of Friendship Day 2020, we bring to you 10 quotes on friendship by popular personalities.
"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." – Muhammad Ali
“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” – Thomas J. Watson
“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” – Elisabeth Foley
“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”– Anais Nin
“Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” – Tennessee Williams
A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”
– Walter Winchell
“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” – Khalil Gibran
“Time doesn’t take away from friendship, nor does separation.” – Tennessee Willia
“When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” – Maria Shriver
“A single rose can be my garden…a single friend, my world.”
– Leo Buscaglia
