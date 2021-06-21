International Day of Yoga 2021: PM Modi launches 'WHO M-Yoga' app; here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the 'WHO M-Yoga' app while addressing on the occasion of 7th International Day of Yoga.

The app will provide many videos of Yoga training and practice based on common Yoga protocol in many languages.

Terming this as a great example of fusion of modern technology and ancient science, PM Modi expressed the hope that app will help in spreading Yoga world over and will contribute to the efforts of ‘One World, One Health’.

“When India proposed the International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, the spirit behind it was to make this Yoga science accessible to the entire world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with the United Nations and WHO," PM Modi said.

"Now the world is going to get the power of the m-Yoga app. In this app, many videos of Yoga training will be available in different languages of the world based on the common Yoga protocol. It is also a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science. I am sure the m-Yoga app will play a big role in expanding Yoga across the globe and making the efforts of One World, One Health a success," he added.

PM Modi further said the mobile app will be immensely helpful in the promotion of Yoga and wellness among people around the world, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will play an instrumental role in re-rehabilitation of the health of the COVID patients who have recovered from the infection.

The app has been developed jointly by the Ministry of AYUSH and the World Health Organization (WHO). They had undertaken the project in mid 2019.

"It envisaged the concept of the ‘Be Healthy, Be Mobile’ (BHBM) under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030. Be Healthy, Be Mobile (BHBM) initiative is a global partnership led by WHO which supports the scale up of mobile health (m-Health) technology within the scope of the National Health system to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs)," a release said.

"In order to achieve the above objectives, a memorandum of understanding was signed in July, 2019 between WHO and the Ministry of AYUSH. The m-Yoga project focused on four areas: (1) Common Yoga Protocol for GeneralWellness; (2) Yoga for mental health and resilience; (3) Yoga for Adolescents; and (4) Yoga for pre - Diabetics," it added.