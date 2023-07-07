'Instead Of Punishing Bank Fraudsters...': Congress On Gujarat HC Setback For Rahul Gandhi In Modi Surname Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, reacting to the Gujarat High Court's decision to reject stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case filed against him by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, called the verdict a "Travesty of justice !" Surjewala also said that "Instead of punishing ‘Bank Fraudsters’ like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi & ilk, the 'messenger' exposing the deceit & swindling of public money is being punished."

Congress media incharge Jairam Ramesh said, "judgement only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further."

"We have noted the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on the disqualification of @RahulGandhi. The reasoning of the Hon'ble judge is being studied, as it should be, and Dr. Abhishek Singhvi will be briefing the media in detail at 3pm. The judgement only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further," said Jairam Ramesh in his tweet.

On Friday, the Gujarat High Court refused to put a stay on conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the "Modi" surname defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. The court said that the exemption was being asked on "nonexistant" grounds and that it could not be granted. The verdict means that Rahul will continue to be disqualified as Member of Parliament. The Congress will be holding a press conference at 3 pm on the matter.