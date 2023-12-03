'Instead Of Going To CM Residence & Stuffing Food...': Amit Malviya Gives 'Advice' To Rajdeep Sardesai After BJP's Phenomenal Show In 3 Assembly Polls (WATCH)

The well-documented rivalry between Amit Malviya, the chief of the BJP IT cell, and seasoned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai has been widely acknowledged. Their exchange of 'mysore pak' barbs and playful banter during the Karnataka assembly elections became viral content. This ongoing saga took center stage once again as the two found themselves in a face-to-face encounter on television this Sunday, following the BJP's decisive victory in three out of the four assembly elections. With the BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Amit Malviya made an appearance on the show hosted by Rajdeep Sardesai.

Malviya's 'advice' for Sardesai

Referring to the BJP's victory in polls, Rajdeep Sardesai asked the BJP leader to 'give a smile'.

"Give us a nice Amit Malviya smile," the TV presenter said.

"Well, Rajdeep... I am always smiling," Malviya said, as he went on to give an 'advice' to Sardesai.

"But I have an advice for you... Instead of going to Chief Ministers' residences and stuffing your face with the food there, or singing melodies to Chief Ministers in their private jets, if you had read the mood and reported it correctly, you'll not be feeling embarrassed today," the BJP leader said, referring to the journalists show called 'elections on my plate'.

"Try to restore some credibility in your last days of journalism," Malviya went on to add.

BJP set to win MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has surpassed the halfway mark, leading in 145 seats, while the Congress party is leading in 82 constituencies.

There was suspense in Chhattisgarh initially, but now the BJP has edged slightly ahead of the ruling Congress. The saffron party is leading in 49 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 40 constituencies.

The early trends indicated a tight competition in Rajasthan, but now the BJP has surged ahead in 102 seats, while the ruling Congress is leading in 76 seats.